Governor Noem Signs Bills into Law

PIERRE, S.D. – Yesterday, Governor Kristi Noem signed ten bills into law:

  • SB 81 authorizes certain flags and flagpoles to be located on residential property regardless of any private covenants, restrictions, bylaws, rules, or requirements.
  • SB 82 revises certain regulations pertaining to dealers of motor vehicles, boats, snowmobiles, or manufactured homes and mobile homes.
  • SB 92 requires that certain proposed rules include a housing cost impact statement.
  • SB 94 revises requirements to the publication of milk regulation ordinances.
  • SB 101 revises provisions regarding warranty agreements with certain repair facilities.
  • SB 102 protects voter registration information for certain voters.
  • SB 136 changes the criteria for a petition to vacate a highway.
  • HB 1034 revises certain youth hunting requirements.
  • HB 1068 revises the requirement for written findings of fact and conclusions in certain judicial proceedings involving a child.
  • HB 1109 modifies requirements and restrictions related to certain alcoholic beverages.

Governor Noem has signed ninety-two bills into law this legislative session.

