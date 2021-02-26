Governor Noem Signs Bills into Law
PIERRE, S.D. – Yesterday, Governor Kristi Noem signed ten bills into law:
- SB 81 authorizes certain flags and flagpoles to be located on residential property regardless of any private covenants, restrictions, bylaws, rules, or requirements.
- SB 82 revises certain regulations pertaining to dealers of motor vehicles, boats, snowmobiles, or manufactured homes and mobile homes.
- SB 92 requires that certain proposed rules include a housing cost impact statement.
- SB 94 revises requirements to the publication of milk regulation ordinances.
- SB 101 revises provisions regarding warranty agreements with certain repair facilities.
- SB 102 protects voter registration information for certain voters.
- SB 136 changes the criteria for a petition to vacate a highway.
- HB 1034 revises certain youth hunting requirements.
- HB 1068 revises the requirement for written findings of fact and conclusions in certain judicial proceedings involving a child.
- HB 1109 modifies requirements and restrictions related to certain alcoholic beverages.
Governor Noem has signed ninety-two bills into law this legislative session.
