Governor Noem Signs Bills into Law
PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Kristi Noem signed sixteen bills into law:
- SB 4 revises certain provisions regarding the health professionals assistance program.
- SB 10 revises the composition of the state trunk highway system.
- SB 31 provides for the release of adult abuse case information to certain parties to assist in the provision of adult protective services.
- SB 55 authorizes certain innovative insurance products and services through insurance innovation waivers.
- SB 59 revises the allocation of fees collected by the obligation recovery center and revises certain venue, jurisdiction, and collection efforts regarding the co-owners of titled motor vehicles, motorcycles, and boats.
- SB 72 revises notification requirements for listing and delisting species on the threatened and endangered species list.
- SB 134 limits the required application of green building standards.
- HB 1007 revises certain provisions regarding checks or bid bonds for publica improvements.
- HB 1008 revises technical errors in statutory cross references relating to the Department of Executive Management.
- HB 1055 authorizes certain children who are subject to a military relocation to be eligible for registration with a state-approved distance learning provider.
- HB 1057 establishes resident tuition requirements for veterans and armed forces personnel and family members.
- HB 1074 limits the liability regarding authorized boiler inspections.
- HB 1098 authorizes the shipment of cigars to persons in this state under certain conditions.
- HB 1113 revises certain reference to the International Building Code.
- HB 1119 revises certain references to secondary elections.
- HB 1125 defines adjournment for the counting of ballots.
Governor Noem has signed 121 bills into law this legislative session.
###