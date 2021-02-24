Governor Noem Signs Born-Alive Legislation

PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Kristi Noem signed House Bill 1051, which requires medical professionals to offer any baby born alive the same medical care they would offer for any other child – regardless of the circumstances of the child’s birth.

“The pro-life cause continues even after a child is born, and this bill will guarantee the right to life for every baby that is born alive,” said Governor Kristi Noem. “We expect doctors to treat all children equally, even those born in horrific circumstances. That’s basic human decency.”

The law requires medical professionals to provide the same means, medical skills, and treatment to every child born alive immediately following an attempted abortion as they would any other child. Further, the law allows a mother to sue any doctor or abortion facility that violates the law, imposes financial penalties on those who violate the law, and requires certain reporting to the Department of Health for any births that arise following a failed abortion. This law, like many South Dakota laws that protect the right to life, ensures that the most vulnerable members of our society are fully protected by law.

