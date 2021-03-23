

Governor Noem Signs DEX Funding

Also Signs Other Agriculture and Natural Resources Bills

PIERRE, S.D. – Governor Noem has signed Senate Bill 99 into law, which funds the Dakota Events CompleX at the South Dakota State Fair.

“In South Dakota, we see challenges as an opportunity to grow, to build for the future,” said Governor Kristi Noem. “The new DEX will be a state-of-the-art facility which will attract regional and national events to Huron. I’m excited for DANR to get to work on this project and to complete the DEX by the 2022 State Fair.”

Governor Noem also signed six other bills pertaining to agriculture and natural resources:

HB 1038 makes an appropriation from the coordinated natural resources conservation fund to the State Conservation Commission.

HB 1153 authorizes the Board of Regents to contract for the design and construction of a new dairy research and extension farm on the campus of South Dakota State University.

HB 1171 makes an appropriation to the State Conservation Commission.

HB 1210 makes an appropriation to the Board of Regents to provide grant funding for a new bioproducts facility at the research park in Brookings.

HB 1256 makes an appropriation for the cleanup of the Big Sioux watershed and River.

HB 1264 makes appropriations for the water and environment fund and its revolving fund subfunds for various water and environmental purposes.

Governor Noem has signed 191 bills into law this legislative session.

###