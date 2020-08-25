Governor Noem Signs Executive Order for Educational Flexibility

PIERRE, S.D. – Last Friday, Governor Kristi Noem signed an executive order to provide flexibility for South Dakota high school graduates pursuing South Dakota Opportunity Scholarships.

Executive Order 2020-31 suspends requirements for Opportunity Scholarship applicants who did not have the chance to take an ACT test this previous spring or summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Students will have the option to replace the ACT requirement with the equivalent or higher score from their SmarterBalanced test. For students attending college this fall, the SmarterBalanced test would have been taken in the spring of their junior year of high school.

To learn more about executive orders to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, please visit COVID.sd.gov.

