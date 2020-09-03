Governor Noem Signs Executive Order Forming Complete Census Committee

PIERRE, S.D. – Yesterday, Governor Kristi Noem signed an executive order forming the South Dakota Complete Census Committee. The 2020 Census concludes on September 30, 2020, and the purpose of the committee is to raise awareness among South Dakotans before that deadline.

Executive Order 2020-32 establishes the committee and authorizes it to ensure that South Dakota residents are appropriately counted in the 2020 Census. The Governor will appoint committee members from the following entities: the Governor’s Office, the Department of Education, the Department of Social Services, the Department of Tribal Affairs, and the Secretary of State. The committee will also include the following legislators or their designees: the President pro tempore of the Senate, the Minority Leader of the Senate, the Speaker of the House, and the Minority Leader of the House. The Governor shall appoint a chair or co-chairs, and the committee shall organize within fourteen days after the initial appointments of at least eight members to the committee.

