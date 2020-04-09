Governor Noem Signs Executive Order to Extend COVID-19 Emergency Declaration

PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Kristi Noem signed an extension of her previous executive orders to continue South Dakota’s fight against the spread of COVID-19.

The new Executive Order (EO 2020-15) extends Governor Noem’s initial State of Emergency declaration from March 13th. A State of Emergency declaration allows the governor to activate certain emergency powers so that the governor and state agencies can respond to this emergency to the fullest extent necessary and use all resources available to fight the virus’ spread. The Executive Order also clarifies that other previous executive orders are extended through the duration of this emergency.

The State of Emergency in South Dakota is now extended until May 31, 2020.

To learn more about executive orders to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, please visit COVID.sd.gov.

