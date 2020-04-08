Governor Noem Signs Executive Order to Fight COVID-19

PIERRE, S.D. – Yesterday, Governor Kristi Noem signed an executive order to fight the spread of COVID-19 in South Dakota.

The executive order (EO 2020-14) suspends certain regulations, namely:

The regulatory provision governing teacher evaluations;

The requirements that a public body conducting a meeting by teleconference must provide a physical location for the public to listen and participate and that require a bid to be opened in the physical presence of a witness;

The statutory provision requiring the Department of Corrections to impose certain sanctions for parole violations regarding a positive urinalysis test for a controlled substance. This will allow the department to institute a policy in the best interests of the health and safety of the state’s institutions and inmates.

To learn more about executive orders to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, please visit COVID.sd.gov.

