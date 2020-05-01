Governor Noem Signs Executive Order to Give Updated Guidance for State Employees

PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Kristi Noem signed an executive order to give updated guidance to state employees and agencies during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Executive Order 2020-22 lays out how Governor Noem’s “Back to Normal” plan will apply to state government. The EO provides cabinet secretaries and bureau commissioners the authority to have all employees come back to the office. The EO still allows admin leave for employees who cannot come in and cannot work remotely. It also allows for approved out-of-state work-related travel. This executive order rescinds Executive Order 2020-09 and is effective through May 31, 2020.

To learn more about executive orders to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, please visit COVID.sd.gov.

