Governor Noem Signs Executive Orders to Give Flexibility in Fight against COVID-19

PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Kristi Noem signed an executive order to give flexibility inSouth Dakota’s fight against the spread of COVID-19.

Executive Order 2020-21 suspends regulations related to vehicle titling, registration, and renewal. The EO also suspends the one-year probation requirement for law enforcement officers and 911 telecommunicators to complete their Academy course.

To learn more about executive orders to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, please visit COVID.sd.gov.

