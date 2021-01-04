From Governor Kristi Noem via twitter:
It’s remarkable how quickly Democrats have embraced socialism. When I served in Congress, I knew that some members were socialists, but they’d never say it publicly. They do now.
We need to educate our kids on how socialism destroys lives, how it is contrary to American values.
— Kristi Noem (@KristiNoem) January 4, 2021
9 thoughts on “Governor Noem starts off day with fairly pointed statement about Democrats embracing socialism”
Absolutely correct. Our kids are sent away to a higher education system which embraces socialism. It starts in the home, by parents, in showing our children why we can’t ever go down that path. Rally. Look to the future. This is our duty because politicians can’t fight the battle alone. The people rule.
Remember a few years ago when there as a legislative initiative to make our colleges and universities more intellectually diverse? Have you noticed the impact? Of course not because it delivered absolutely nothing. Nada. Zilch.
As I screamed then, the problem is the professors are ideological socialist zealots who have no interest fostering intellectual development but only brainwashing and it transcends discipline.
As the Governor notes, these people are more and more open about their motives and it takes real reform (not the faux reform pursued a few years ago) of our colleges. The universities will not do it themselves. It will take the Legislature and Governor to act. Next week when session starts is good time to start the process.
Troy,
Please tell me where you get this idea that there are a massive number of “socialist zealots” working as professors at South Dakota’s universities??? lmao.
Socialism will continue to gain momentum as long as the massive wealth inequality continues to grow in America.
It’s not about indoctrination by college professors. It’s about the fact that the rich keep getting richer and the poor poorer.
We had the fastest and largest income equality drop in history before Covid hit. All because of Trump policies.
Then Covid hit which all of its mitigation strategies of lockdowns and school closings (most aggressively pursued in Blue states who endorse more socialistic policies) which were manageable by rich white people and hardest on the poor reversing in spades the income inequality gains for Trumps first three years..
In short, Trump economic policies lead to less income equality. Blue state political leaders lead to increased income equality.
We need less socialism and more capitalism for more income equality. Facts matter more than lies of socialists.
I disagree. Part of the problem, worth noting, is that children are spoiled and given everything and work for nothing, as an expectation. They don’t work real jobs anymore, they play sports only and when they turn 18 they are magically deemed adults. They think they are owed everything. This applies to rich, middle income, and low income families across the board.
Anyone who believes socialism destroys lives significantly more than any other economic model has a narrow understanding of history, and has likely ignored how capitalism has influenced other economic systems’ outcomes. For an easy way to make sense of what I’m saying, please read “The Jakarta Method” by Vincent Bevins.
You believe socialism is the way to go? OK….when can I come over to your house and collect the percentage I deem I am owed from the results of your labor?