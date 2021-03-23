

Governor Noem Statement on Closure of Hill City Sawmill

PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Noem gave the following statement on the closure of the Hill City Sawmill:

“This is devastating news for the Sawmill’s employees, their families, and the Hill City community. Sadly, this could have been avoided if the federal government properly managed the Black Hills National Forest, but the U.S. Forest Service continues to ignore recommendations from the experts on allowable timber sales.

“Many of our Black Hills communities rely on the resources that the National Forest provides. Federal mismanagement threatens the health of these communities and the Forest. I will continue to work with our Congressional Delegation to improve the management of the Black Hills National Forest.”

