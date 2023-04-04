A majority of Americans believe that this prosecution of President Trump is political. So do I.
Murders and other major crimes have skyrocketed in NYC since Alvin Bragg took office. He should focus on his job: keeping people safe. He needs to get his priorities straight.
— Kristi Noem (@KristiNoem) April 4, 2023
4 thoughts on “Governor Noem Statement on Trump charges”
Pure suck up. She is a political trollop
Which poll is she looking at? The polls I have seen say something very different
Oh, dear, the haters are on here today. Bitter angry Democrats who don’t believe in Democracy.
No one cares what the governor of South Dakota thinks about it, so her hubris is quite something. And it’s sad that she doesn’t believe felonies should be prosecuted. Anyone think she’d have the same opinion if it were Clinton or Biden getting prosecuted? Of course not. She’s a political hack.