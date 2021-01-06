Governor Noem still saying no to President in 2024

From the Argus Leader, Joe Sneve asks, and Governor Kristi Noem is still saying No to being a presidential candidate in 2024:

“No,” the governor said Wednesday afternoon after being asked if she will run for president in 2024, during a trip to Sioux Falls. “I am focused on staying here in South Dakota.” Up for re-election as governor in 2022, Noem’s remarks Wednesday echo similar responses she’s given in recent months. And last week, she said she’s not interested in challenging Thune for his seat in 2022, calling the Murdo native first elected to the U.S. Senate in 2004 a personal friend, and saying she will seek re-election of her own.

Read it here at the Argus.

(And I’m sure we’re going to keep hearing this in every other news story from now until then.)