Governor Noem supported SDGOP in securing former President, will be at Rapid City Rally w/Trump on Sept 8.

An article at ArgusLeader.com today notes something I’ve been hearing for a few weeks behind the scenes; the Governor Kristi Noem has been instrumental in supporting the South Dakota Republican Party’s efforts to bring President Trump back to South Dakota for a Rapid City rally to support the South Dakota Republican Party:

Noem told reporters Thursday that she supported GOP Chairman John Wiik in securing the former president as a speaker.

“I think there was a little follow up with me to just see if that was something I would support,” Noem said. “I talked to [Trump] directly two days ago so we’ve been talking.”