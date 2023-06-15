Governor Noem Testifies Against Biden’s Proposed BLM Rule

Fights for the Freedom of South Dakota Farmers and Ranchers

PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Kristi Noem testified before the United States House of Representatives Committee on Natural Resources in favor of HR 3397. The bill would require the Bureau of Land Management to withdraw the proposed rule on “Conservation and Landscape Health.”

Governor Noem reminded the committee that our land is our greatest resource and that Washington bureaucrats do not know how to manage land better than the folks who have been stewarding it for generations. Photos from the hearing and Governor Noem’s meeting with House leadership can be found here.

“I was raised by a dad who often reminded me, ‘Kristi, we don’t sell land, because God’s not making any more land…,” said Governor Noem. “But I also learned why he cared so much – because working the land wasn’t just a job or a career to my father. It was our family legacy. It was our way of life. It was a culture that not only preserves a critical work ethic that is so important to this country, but it also reminds us daily of the natural resources that were a gift from God.” You can view Governor Noem’s full opening statement here.

Representative Dusty Johnson (SD) introduced Governor Noem at the beginning of the hearing. He said, “Time and time again I have seen [Governor Noem] make decisions not on the basis of what would increase her political comfort, but what would better serve her oath of office…In that way she has made great decisions for our state.” You can view Rep. Johnson’s full introduction here.

When answering a question posed by Representative Stauber (MN-08), Governor Noem emphasized that BLM did not conduct an economic analysis when writing the proposed rule. Thus, it’s designation as a minor rule has no basis in fact.

Governor Noem explained in her response to Representative Curtis (UT-03) that the state of South Dakota has achieved the second highest renewable fuel share in the country and a designation as a top ten greenest state without mandates or government overreach. The proposed BLM rule would halt this progress by trouncing on states’ rights.

In a response to Representative Lamborn (CO-05), Governor Noem talked about how the proposed BLM rule would be not only detrimental to the economy, but harmful to America’s work ethic.

###