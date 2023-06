From Twitter, Governor Kristi Noem testifies in Washington in a House Natural Resources hearing against the administration’s left-wing agenda.

President Biden and his Administration are elevating a left-wing radical environmental agenda, rather than balancing management, conservation, and public safety.

Our farmers and ranchers are the best stewards of our land — they’re the best conservationists I know.

I support HR… pic.twitter.com/OdwswqTzhb

— Kristi Noem (@KristiNoem) June 15, 2023