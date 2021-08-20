Governor Noem to Appeal District Court Decision in Planned Parenthood v. Noem

PIERRE, S.D. – Today, following the District Court ruling in Planned Parenthood v. Noem, Governor Kristi Noem announced that the State of South Dakota will appeal the ruling to the United States 8th Circuit Court of Appeals.

“All life is precious. Mothers should have the opportunity to hear all relevant information before they are faced with the ‘choice’ of whether to end their unborn child’s life,” saidGovernor Kristi Noem. “I look forward to the day when all life – born and unborn – is protected by law. Given that the US Supreme Court will soon decide on the constitutionality of prohibiting abortion before ‘viability,’ we are asking the 8th Circuit to recognize that the people’s legislators should have the ability to pass pro-life laws.”

The District Court had previously enjoined the provision in South Dakota state law requiring that a pregnant woman consult with a pregnancy help center, ensuring that she had all facts available, before deciding whether to abort her unborn child.

Today’s decision by the District Court refused to dissolve the injunction, so the law passed by the people’s representatives is suspended until a final court decision is rendered. In doing so, the Court rejected the will of the people when it comes to protecting unborn life.

The State of South Dakota will appeal to ensure that women considering an abortion have all of the facts regarding their unborn child and the potential risks of an abortion procedure.

