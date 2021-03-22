Governor Noem to Hold Media Availability on Fairness in Women’s Sports

PIERRE, S.D. – Governor Kristi Noem will hold a media availability on Monday, March 22, 2021, at 10:30 am CT in the Hegg/Lloyd Room of the Hilton Garden Inn in Sioux Falls to announce a new initiative to defend fairness in women’s sports.

The announcement will include participation from 4-time LPGA Player of the Year Nancy Lopez, former NFL football player Jack Brewer, and other athletes.

WHAT: Governor Noem to Hold Media Availability

WHEN: Monday, March 22, 2021, 10:30 am CT

LIVESTREAM: SD.net / Facebook.com/govnoem