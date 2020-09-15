Governor Noem and the Department of Public Safety gave updates on the Ravnsborg accident investigation this afternoon, with the presser serving as mainly an update and opportunity for clarification on how the investigation is being handled.
The most significant updates are that the medical examination of the deceased was conducted in Minnesota yesterday, and interviews have been conducted, and a third party out-of-state accident reconstruction firm have been engaged.
The biggest takeaway is that the state is taking every measure possible to make sure there is no appearance of bias, and that it’s as open a process as they can do.
They did indicate (or at least my takeaway is) that the 911 call will likely be released at some point.
3 thoughts on “Governor Noem updates on Ravnsborg accident investigation”
She’s really not handling this well. She couldn’t say how she felt hearing the news? Couldn’t drop the politi-bot stance for a second and express sorrow for the Beover family? Say she’s sorry it happened? Nah, just end the conference as cold as it started.
She is handling it really badly, looks like she only cares about herself. Doesn’t seem like she cares about the AG or the family. It was a tragic accident and she is worried about her image.
Well, it was tragic but potentially not an accident. you got the image piece right on though.