

Governor Noem’s Celebrates Week of Conservative Victories as Campaign Surpasses 50,000 Donor Mark

MARCH 25, 2022

Pierre, SD – South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem wrapped a very big week for the conservative agenda and conservative values with the signing of two pro-life bills into law. Yesterday, she signed HB 1318 which prohibits medical abortion by telemedicine and increases the penalty for the unlicensed practice of medicine when performing a medical abortion. She also signed HB 1113 which prohibits threats made with the intent to coerce an abortion.

“These two bills are more fulfillment of Governor Noem’s pledge to be the most pro-life governor in the nation,” said Noem Campaign Manager Joe Desilets.

Mr. Desilets added, “These bill signings concluded what may be the most impressive legislative achievement week of any Governor this year and it shows in the support she’s receiving.”

The campaign reported that they’ve surpassed the 50,000 donor mark, with 98.2% of the donations coming from individuals and just 0.4% from political action committees.

“Governor Noem is fighting for the citizens of South Dakota on many fronts,” Mr. Desilets added. “These signings wrap up a week that saw the Governor sign bills into law to protect 2nd Amendment rights, ban big-tech interference in our elections, keep Critical Race Theory out of our schools, improve readiness capabilities for the South Dakota National Guard, and strengthen our water and infrastructure projects.”

“Governor Noem was recently listed as the number one Governor in America by the American Legislative Exchange Council. That combined with the fact that our donor base has gone over 50,000 is a testament to the Governor’s solid conservative leadership and is a blueprint for others to govern all around the country,” Mr. Desilets concluded.

Legislative Week in Review

March 24th – Governor Noem Signs Appropriations Bills Into Law, Providing South Dakota’s 133rd Consecutive Balanced Budget

March 24th – Governor Noem Signs Cyber Research Bills Into Law

March 23rd – Governor Noem Signs Pro-Life Bills Into Law

March 22nd – Governor Noem Repels Concealed Carry Fees, Signs Tax Reforms and “Open for Business” Bills Into Law

March 22nd – Governor Noem Signs Water and Infrastructure Bills Into Law

March 21st – Governor Noem Signs CRT and Education Bills Into Law

March 21st – Governor Noem Signs Military and Veterans Bills Into Law