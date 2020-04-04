Governor Noem’s Statement on the Passing of Representative Bob Glanzer

PIERRE, S.D. – Governor Kristi Noem issued the following statement on the passing of state Representative Bob Glanzer (R-Huron):

“I was very sorry to hear of Bob Glanzer’s passing. Bob was a man of true integrity and someone I greatly respected. He epitomized what it means to be a true statesman and worked tirelessly for the people of Beadle and Kingsbury counties as well as for our entire state. Bryon and I will miss him dearly, and we extend our deepest sympathies to Penny and his entire family.”

Glanzer, 74, was a state representative from District 22, which is Beadle and Kingsbury counties. He had been serving in the state House since 2017.

Governor Noem will ask that flags across South Dakota fly at half-staff in honor of Representative Glanzer on the day of his funeral, which has yet to be set.

###