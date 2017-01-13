Governor offers early and definitive endorsement of Dusty Johnson for Congress.

Wow! That came unexpectedly and early. But as far as Dusty Johnson is concerned, I suspect it is nonetheless very welcome:
Congressional candidate and Mitchell resident Dusty Johnson will have a powerful ally on his quest to earn a seat in the U.S. Capitol in 2018.
South Dakota Gov. Dennis Daugaard told The Daily Republic on Thursday he would endorse his former chief of staff of four years for the state’s lone seat in the U.S. House of Representatives if Johnson enters the race.
Hmm. If the last two election cycles are any measure, that gives Dusty a less than 50% chance !
This endorsement combined with Dusty’s fundraising haul will line up a lot of the fundraising behind him. Big deal.
well there goes Dusty’s campaign….
This is going to be $$$, establishment and insiders vs the people.
I’d like to see Stace get in also.
In one fell swoop Dusty just managed to box out Shantel from the Daugaard donor base. She might as well not even bother, unless Jason Williams has an extra couple hundred thousand lying around.
Yep. Race is over. Give it to dusty now. 👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻
Shantel will be able to raise enough money and has many more strengths as compared to Dusty. She has actual legislative experience and in just a few short years has proved to be one of the best Secretary of States we’ve had. What’s Dusty going to run on? Raising regulatory rates? Quitting elected office? Running the govs office from Mitchell? No one should be surprised his former boss endorsed him.
Shouldn’t she complete at least one term of office before you start labeling her “the best?” Or does she sign your paycheck?
Shouldn’t he have completed one day to the term he was elected to?
Girls, you’re all pretty. Stop the sniping. Save it for the Democrats.
I think it would have been nice if Daugaard would have let the candidates run on their own merits without an endorsement this early. With Daugaard’s support of Common Core, Medicaid expansion, and increased taxes to pay for one segment of our workforce, I’m not sure that his endorsement will mean all that much to many GOP voters. I don’t know who I would support at this point – heck, I don’t even know who is running for sure and neither do the potential candidates – but I think the candidates would be better served without any endorsement at this point and to just tell us voters what they would support and why if elected. It would be interesting to see where Dusty’s sudden influx of money came from – maybe from a push from Daugaard’s administration and promised endorsement?
Krebs already took on an incumbent Republican with Gant, she and Jackley broke with the GOP by endorsing an ethics commission and now it looks like if she wants to run for congress she will have to take on the insiders and establishment again.
Going to be interesting.
I hope 3 or 4 people run. I’d like an alternative to Daugaard’s pick.