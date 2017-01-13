Governor offers early and definitive endorsement of Dusty Johnson for Congress.

Wow! That came unexpectedly and early. But as far as Dusty Johnson is concerned, I suspect it is nonetheless very welcome:

Congressional candidate and Mitchell resident Dusty Johnson will have a powerful ally on his quest to earn a seat in the U.S. Capitol in 2018.

South Dakota Gov. Dennis Daugaard told The Daily Republic on Thursday he would endorse his former chief of staff of four years for the state’s lone seat in the U.S. House of Representatives if Johnson enters the race.