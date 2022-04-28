Thanks to my Executive Order, @sddoe will not be approving the credits that this training claims to offer. Our teachers deserve training opportunities that will better educate our kids, not divisive concepts aimed at classroom indoctrination.https://t.co/J7TG7datO9
— Governor Kristi Noem (@govkristinoem) April 28, 2022
I think they’re certainly free to offer whatever educational opportunities they’d like.. but the State has a strong interest in setting certain standards over what constitutes continuing education for professions, and what does not.
4 thoughts on “Governor rejects Bicycle Coop’s attempt to certify “equity training” for educator Continuing Ed credits”
Good!
Totally agree. A thank you is due to Gov. Noem & Sec. Sanderson for being willing to step up and provide leadership on this issue. It is important to those of us in Spearfish and to the culture in our state.
Thank you Governor Noem for leading the way.
Thank you Gov Noem! Radical Leftism and Neo-Marxism, which is what “equity” stands for, have no place in our schools or teacher trainings.
This does prove a point, though. Leftist ideologues are here in SD and trying to push this stuff into our schools. We must continue to fight it.