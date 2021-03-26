Governor releases letter on Medical Marijuana changes prior to final legislative day

The Governor is offering some suggestions to legislators in advance of Monday’s return of legislators for Veto day advocating for a legislative fix for the mess that was the medical marijuana initiated measure:

Letter to Legislators on Medical Marijuana by Pat Powers on Scribd

As detailed in the letter, the Governor has offered the following as draft legislation:

Draft Legislation for Medical Marijuana by Pat Powers on Scribd

What are your thoughts? Will legislators fix this on Monday, or are we going to a special session?