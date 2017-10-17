Governor Requests Flags At Half-Staff On Thursday To Honor Fallen Firefighter

PIERRE, S.D. – Gov. Dennis Daugaard asks that all flags in the state be flown at half-staff on Thursday, Oct. 19, from 8 a.m. until sunset, in honor of Presho Fire Chief Donald F. “Donny” Manger.

Manger died Saturday, Oct. 14, while responding to a structure fire in rural Lyman County.

“Linda and I offer our condolences to the Manger family. Donny’s service to the Presho community will not be forgotten,” Gov. Daugaard said.

Manger’s funeral service will be held Thursday at the Lyman Gardens in Presho. Visitation is scheduled for Wednesday at 5 p.m. at the Presho United Methodist Church.

