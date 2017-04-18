Governor Seeking Interns For Fall Term

PIERRE, S.D. – Gov. Dennis Daugaard is currently seeking applications for two fall 2017 Governor’s Office internships in Pierre. The positions will be paid and run from early September through December 2017.

Governor’s Office interns have the opportunity to work at the highest level of state government. Interns’ duties will depend on interests and strengths. Typical duties will include aiding the Governor’s general counsel and communications director, conducting policy research, preparing policy briefings, and staffing the Governor, Lieutenant Governor, and First Lady.

The positions are open to all undergraduate or graduate-level students. Preference will be given to South Dakota residents attending South Dakota colleges or universities.

Students who are interested in receiving credit should also apply. The Governor’s staff is open to working with individual universities and professors to secure credit for the internship program.

Interested students should submit a resume, cover letter and a letter of recommendation by April 28, via email, to Grace.Beck@state.sd.us.

For more information on duties or logistics, please contact Grace Beck at Grace.Beck@state.sd.us or 605-773-3661.

-30-

