I’d heard the rumor earlier today, and now news reports are out that Mark Miller is out as Gov’s Kristi Noem’s Chief of Staff, as I’m told an announcement was made to staff this morning.
Congratulations and good luck to Mark, as there fewer jobs in all of state government that are more high stress than being the person responsible for running it all.
6 thoughts on “Governor’s Chief of Staff Mark Miller departing”
Why? Somebody knows. Why does this keep happening?
Probably because he found a job that paid more and was a lot less stressful than running a state?
Further indication Noem isn’t running for POTUS and is unlikely to be VPOTUS?
I see Kristi Noem accepting a position on a 3rd tier media or alternate media entity. She could help launch QAnon podcast or something similar that is more her speed.
Thank you, Pat. You are very kind. I am a longtime reader of your blog- it’s one of the first things I check out when I wake up, and it’s one of the last sites I check before going to sleep.
It has been an honor and a privilege to serve Governor Noem. No matter where I go South Dakota will forever have a claim on my heart.
Wild speculation: Mark is an attorney from Florida. Where a certain GOP former President is looking for lawyers to represent him. Just sayin’