Governor’s final years in office dedicated to transparency.

The Mitchell Daily Republic is reporting today that the Governor’s focus for his final two years are about big projects, but about something no less important – Government transparency:

Amid his penultimate legislative session as South Dakota’s top elected official, the second-term governor and long-time politician hopes to boost governmental transparency and improve citizen access to public information as he caps off his gubernatorial tenure.

And…

As he looks to wrap up priorities like promoting government transparency, Daugaard doesn’t expect to see many major items on his plate in his final two years. Instead, Daugaard is looking to improve upon what he’s already initiated, like the Public Safety Improvement Act.

And the popular governor who was elected in two landslide victories is content wrapping up his second term by finishing what he’s started.