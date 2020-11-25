Governor’s senior advisor calls out Angela Kennecke at KELOland for politicizing death of Governor’s 98 yo Grandmother

I had only glanced at the KELO story in passing, not clicking on it, and thought that it was kind of crass and more mean girl tactics from KELOland in attacking the Governor, but a few minutes ago, Maggie Seidel, Governor Kristi Noem’s Senior Advisor and policy Director just sent out a mass e-mail to the press calling out Angela Kennecke of KELOland for trying to politicize the death of a 98 year old woman:
On Sunday night, Governor Noem’s 98-year-old grandmother died in her sleep. As the Governor so eloquently noted on social media, she was a wonderful woman.
Yesterday, I fielded two questions about whether her death was because of Covid.
Reporter 1 – A CBS News reporter from New York.
Reporter 2 – Angela Kennecke, who reports for KELOLAND-TV, a CBS affiliate.
Both were provided the exact same answer: Very disappointed that you’re trying to politicize this. No, the Governor’s grandmother was 98 years old.
The national reporter’s response: I do apologize and agree – I was trying to stomp out any further inquiries into this.
Angela’s response – a full, sensationalized story on the 6pm news.
Apparently, to her and her editors, the news about Governor Noem’s grandmother was an opening to callously connect her death to the pandemic.
This is beneath contempt.
Morbid speculation and picking over bones are nothing new in the press world, but it’s just as distasteful today as it ever was.
For Kelo, the innuendo about a death in the governor’s family must be forced into their preferred narrative – a deep disdain for the Governor who refuses to approach Covid as the media and big-government “experts” demand, as well as a total contempt for the people of South Dakota she has repeatedly trusted to make their own informed decisions.
Never mind the 131 facilities that we’re working with (on a daily basis) across the state to help protect the most vulnerable in our communities. To Angela, the death of the Governor’s grandmother was an opportunity to exploit the men and women of Estelline – the very people who helped raise the Governor. They were there for the family when her dad died tragically. They are good, decent, salt-of-the-earth people – they are more than political pawns.
I’ll let you judge for yourself whether that’s journalism, or political agitprop.
From an e-mail sent 11/25/20 from Maggie Seidel to state media.
Angela Kennecke called out for being “beneath contempt?” Well, when she’s trying to make a story out of the death of the Governor’s 98 year old grandmother, it’s not like she chose to not be sensationalistic in this instance.
5 thoughts on “Governor’s senior advisor calls out Angela Kennecke at KELOland for politicizing death of Governor’s 98 yo Grandmother”
I believe that was a very appropriate question addressed to a person willing to let South Dakotans die for her political ambitions. How many Grandmother’s have died due to her lack of action?
I seen the story and I agree. Angela is appears to becoming one sick individual. The Gov. released a statement Angela used it to bash the Gov. very disrespectful to the Gov Noem and her family.
Time for KELOLAND to start doing respectful reporting.
Kristi Noem and her family are public individuals. How is asking a question about the cause of death politicizing this? The response to Kennecke seems more sensational than the question.
It was appropriate. 40 or 42 residents (or close to that) residents in that home tested positive, other homes in the area have high positivity rates; it is a valid question. When our state is #1 in the world and no meaningful action is taken then yes, everything related to her thoughts, influences, decision-making process, and the effects of her lack of action should be questioned.
My elderly father died of the flu a couple years ago. Otherwise known as “Natural Causes”.
The media morbidly sick.