Governor’s senior advisor calls out Angela Kennecke at KELOland for politicizing death of Governor’s 98 yo Grandmother

I had only glanced at the KELO story in passing, not clicking on it, and thought that it was kind of crass and more mean girl tactics from KELOland in attacking the Governor, but a few minutes ago, Maggie Seidel, Governor Kristi Noem’s Senior Advisor and policy Director just sent out a mass e-mail to the press calling out Angela Kennecke of KELOland for trying to politicize the death of a 98 year old woman:

On Sunday night, Governor Noem’s 98-year-old grandmother died in her sleep. As the Governor so eloquently noted on social media, she was a wonderful woman.

Yesterday, I fielded two questions about whether her death was because of Covid.

Reporter 1 – A CBS News reporter from New York.

Reporter 2 – Angela Kennecke, who reports for KELOLAND-TV, a CBS affiliate.

Both were provided the exact same answer: Very disappointed that you’re trying to politicize this. No, the Governor’s grandmother was 98 years old.

The national reporter’s response: I do apologize and agree – I was trying to stomp out any further inquiries into this.

Angela’s response – a full, sensationalized story on the 6pm news.

Apparently, to her and her editors, the news about Governor Noem’s grandmother was an opening to callously connect her death to the pandemic.

This is beneath contempt.

Morbid speculation and picking over bones are nothing new in the press world, but it’s just as distasteful today as it ever was.

For Kelo, the innuendo about a death in the governor’s family must be forced into their preferred narrative – a deep disdain for the Governor who refuses to approach Covid as the media and big-government “experts” demand, as well as a total contempt for the people of South Dakota she has repeatedly trusted to make their own informed decisions.

Never mind the 131 facilities that we’re working with (on a daily basis) across the state to help protect the most vulnerable in our communities. To Angela, the death of the Governor’s grandmother was an opportunity to exploit the men and women of Estelline – the very people who helped raise the Governor. They were there for the family when her dad died tragically. They are good, decent, salt-of-the-earth people – they are more than political pawns.

I’ll let you judge for yourself whether that’s journalism, or political agitprop.