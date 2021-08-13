Governor’s staff mentions that SDPB funding could be an issue in the near future.

If you recall several days back when I wrote about a social media post from former legislative candidate Joel Koskan against public broadcasting’s funding, the issue seems to have come up again.

Except this time, it’s coming from close to the top as a member of Governor Kristi Noem’s staff mentions that it could be an issue in the near future:

When reached for comment on the governor’s stance regarding SDPB’s funding, Noem’s Communication Director Ian Fury credited the idea’s discussion with SDPB “supporting radical ideology,” but avoided saying the governor supported cutting funding now. “We’re not surprised to see citizens and legislators voicing their opposition to SDPB supporting radical ideology,” Fury said. “Ibram Kendi and out-of-state professional activists do not represent the values of South Dakotans. SDPB should challenge those individuals on-air for their radical liberal and Marxist beliefs, not give them a free pass from critique. SDPB can do better.”

