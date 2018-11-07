Governor’s Statement on Gubernatorial Election Results

PIERRE, S.D. – Gov. Dennis Daugaard today issued the following statement in response to South Dakota’s gubernatorial election results:

“I congratulate Kristi Noem and Larry Rhoden on tonight’s election victory. Kristi has been an excellent member of Congress and I know she will be a great governor. Over the coming weeks, my administration will do everything we can to help the Governor-elect and her team prepare to take office on January 5. ”

-30-

