Governor’s Statement on the Passing of Former House Speaker Roger Hunt

PIERRE, S.D. – Gov. Dennis Daugaard issued the following statement on the death of former House Speaker Roger Hunt, who passed away last night:

“Roger Hunt was a gentleman and a true public servant,” said the Governor. “From his time in the United States Navy to his service in the State Legislature, he always put his country and our state first, and he always stood firmly on his convictions. Linda and I extend our sympathies to Sharon and the entire Hunt family.”

Hunt served in the State House of Representatives from 1991-2000, 2005-12, and 2015-16. He served as Speaker of the House in 1999-2000. Hunt was also a candidate for the Republican nomination for U.S. House of Representatives in 2002.

Governor Daugaard will order flags at the State Capitol to fly at half-staff on the day of Hunt‘s funeral, which has yet to be determined.

