Governor’s Statement on United States Congressional Election Results

PIERRE, S.D. – Gov. Dennis Daugaard today issued the following statement in response to the United States congressional election results:

“I congratulate Dusty Johnson on his election to the U.S. House of Representatives. I was proud to have Dusty as my chief of staff, and I will be very proud to have him as my representative in Washington.”

-30-

Like this: Like Loading...