Grant County Lincoln Day Dinner Tonight POSTPONED DUE TO WEATHER Posted on February 24, 2018 by Pat Powers — Leave a reply Grant County Republicans asked me to help spread the word that tonight’s Lincoln Day Dinner in Milbank has been POSTPONED DUE TO WEATHER. (So, don’t drive to Milbank tonight). FacebookTwitterShare this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related