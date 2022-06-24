Great event at convention tonight at Joy Ranch with GOP National Chairperson Ronna McDaniel and Governor Kristi Noem. I have a pile of pictures to sift through, but I wanted to share a couple of these.
(Obviously, Mike Derby is the photo-bomber for the night.)
One thought on “Great event tonight with National GOP Chair Ronna McDaniel and Governor Kristi Noem”
Really should have a way to do conventions pre primary in Presidential year to draw in national campaigns. Nice to meet them, or at least get their campaigns to throw in a few bucks.
Thank you Chairwoman McDaniel for visiting SD!