Great rundown on the historical balance of power in Pierre from Tony Venhuizen

If you’re interested in what the balance of power in the SD Legislature is, Tony Venhuizen has a great analysis of how it has looked over the course of history on his website SoDak Governors:

The past ten years have seen Republican control of the State Legislature reach heights unseen since the 1950s. It was just over ten years ago, in 2009-10, that the Senate had 21 Republicans and 14 Democrats, and the House had 45 Republicans and 25 Democrats. The 2010 election saw Republican numbers jump, to 30-5 in the Senate (a gain of 9 seats) and 51-19 in the House (a gain of 6 seats, counting one Republican-leaning independent). Over the past ten years, Republicans on average have held 84.8/105 legislative seats, or 80.8%.

