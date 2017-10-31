Great Weekend for a Republican pheasant hunt!

The South Dakota GOP had a great time hunting this past Sunday with fellow Republicans from across South Dakota, as well as a number of candidates who will be on the ballot in 2018.

While the wind was up, so were spirits (as well as the pheasants at Northstream Outfitters):

And just a few photos from the event…

Here Senator Mike Rounds is telling Dusty Johnson, Chris Nelson, and others a hunting story.

Here’s one of the hunting parties on the move under a cloudy prairie sky..

And the pheasants go DOWN!

Lora Hubble might call that plume of feathers a jet contrail…

You can see the dogs racing at full tilt to see who gets to retrieve that bird!

Senator Mike Rounds blocking at the end of one of the fields.

What an awesome day of hunting and fundraising for your South Dakota Republican Party!

Facebook Twitter