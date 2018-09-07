Greetings from the Sioux Falls Airport! Waiting for the Arrival of the President!

It’s not often you thank God for having the foresight to clean the trash out of your truck before a trip, but I did today. Because it would have resulted in a minor ecological disaster as they opened every compartment and searched my truck.

Yes, I’m writing this after standing in line to be personally searched and are gathered to greet President Trump for his arrival at the Sioux Falls Airport.

I’ve got my camera, my iPhone, and great hopes that I’ll have the opportunity for some photos of President Trump on the occasion of his visit to Sioux Falls in an hour or so.

