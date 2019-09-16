Greg Belfrage: Theresa Stehly shares misinformation that could cost lives

Greg Belfrage has an opinion piece up on the KELO Radio website that calls out Sioux Falls City Councilwoman Theresa Stehly for sharing “misinformation that could cost lives,” as she barfs forth information on social media without a care in an attempt to grab attention for herself:

In every single one of the interviews or talks that I’ve given with Todd, he has always made it clear that the sirens are for outdoor use only.

Fast forward to today.

Councilor Stehly says, “Many citizens have contacted me to say they believed sirens are an essential warning system for the indoors and outdoors.”

If you hear nothing else, hear this. Those sirens are for OUTDOOR USE ONLY.

It doesn’t matter if everyone in town believes those sirens are for indoor use. They are not and have not been for DECADES. Wishing for it doesn’t make it so.

In my opinion, Councilor Stehly jeopardizes lives when she spreads such blatant misinformation.