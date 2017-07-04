Greg Jamison announces entrance into 2018 Sioux Falls Mayor’s race

From the Argus Leader, State Representative Greg Jamison today subtly announced that he will be a candidate for Sioux Falls mayor in 2018:

With two signs on a motor grader, Greg Jamison entered the 2018 race for Sioux Falls mayor.

Jamison, who ran against Mayor Mike Huether in 2012, subtly announced his candidacy for the city’s highest office during the Fourth of July parade Tuesday without ever using the word “mayor.”

He drove a motor grader in the parade with two signs reading, “Smoother Roads Ahead. Greg Jamison 2018.”