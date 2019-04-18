Group files lawsuit against out of state money ban

A gathering of organizations has filed a lawsuit against the state to try to overturn the provisions of a ban on out-of-state funds for ballot issues before it goes into effect on July 1, according to the Argus Leader:

The lawsuit was filed by South Dakota’s Newspaper Association, Retailers Association, Broadcasters Association, Chamber Ballot Action Committee, Americans for Prosperity and former South Dakota resident Thomas Barnett Jr., who has been involved in previous ballot question campaigns.

IM 24 would prohibit groups such as AFP from donating to South Dakota ballot measures and groups such as the newspaper, retailers and broadcasters associations would face civil penalties if they accept financial contributions from groups such as AFP, according to the lawsuit.