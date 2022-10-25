Group holding informational meeting opposing Initiated Measure 27 tomorrow at 1:30 in Sioux Falls

From my mailbox:
Tomorrow at 1:30 in Sioux Falls at the public library, the Next Generational Leadership PAC is hosting an event to provide more information as to why they are opposing Initiated Measure 27, featuring Sioux Falls and State Leaders.
As noted, they intend to voice their concerns about crime, drug addiction and the consequences of recreational marijuana.
Funny they find new information in the last two years.
When are they gonna admit they were lazy last time and didn’t think it would pass?
Puff puff PASS on that.
The 4 year old that passed away recently on the East coast, the mother of which is being prosecuted for murder, had an “unspecified heart condition” according to Newsweek. It was unclear whether the child had a Covid shot.
https://plainstribune.com/cc4l/im27
To try to hang suicide, crime, and addiction on cannabis is pure folly given the covid debacle, election questions, and unchecked mass surveillance.
Blaming cannabis a cop-out for poor leadership.
We can do better for our men and women in blue.
Following up on the 4 year old death: A healthy person can die by eating too much sugar (estimates vary, but a quarter pound of sugar might just do it). With a heart condition, it would presumably take much less. With some of the known bad outcomes of the Covid injections, it might not require any sugar at all.
Mike Roe stated that there are 11 million job openings and 7 million men of working age who are not bothering to look for work, they spend an average of 2000 hours a year on “screen time,” and are being supported by women and other family members.
Are these guys are smoking pot? I bet they are.
I wondered why the people who want legal pot don’t just move to Colorado, but I guess it’s because the people who are supporting them won’t go with them, and they’ll have to get jobs.
Meanwhile, the people who are supporting them want Medicaid because they can’t afford to buy health insurance and continue feeding adult males with the munchies.
Apparently it’s not the pot that makes you stupid…
Next Generation Leadership PAC is TenHaken’s correct? I know he’s been outspoken against IM-27, but just confirming
According to the SOS website, TenHaken is the chair of the PAC.