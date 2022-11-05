Group of election conspiracists pressure Tripp County Commission to declare hand-count for county

Oh, good grief. In a stunning move, a group of South Dakota election conspiracists succeeded in brow-beating the Tripp county commission into moving an election back 20 years to the point where the election will be counted by hand. According to the South Dakota Searchlight web site:
An election law on the books since 1994 allows county commissions to overrule the county auditor by “experimenting with” a combined hand-counting and tabulated ballot counting system.
and..
The new rules left Desersa in a rush to find several new volunteer election workers and to train herself, staff and election workers on how to hand count votes.
“We had to come up with more people to hand-count because all of these 90-year-old election ladies don’t want to stay longer hours to count,” Desersa said.
and..
“The remedy for that would be to bring forth legislation to tweak that particular statute — switch it to say something like, ‘county auditors shall use tabulators to count election votes,’” Barnett said.
The current statute’s vague language means each of South Dakota’s 64 state’s attorneys can interpret the current law differently.
This should be interesting. To say the least.
The kooks are out.
Totally correct. These kooks say the elections can be stolen, however, their poster child Julie Frye Mueller beat Tim Goodwin by 46 votes and he called for a recount. It came out the same. If their theory were correct, she should have lost and then won in a recount. If they want to cure a real problem, they should go to Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and New York and bitch. That is where the voter fraud really exists.
If one cannot trust “90-year-old election ladies” who can anyone trust….unless that “90-year-old is Hilary Clinton”!!! As long as the count is done with full guarantee of no outside interference (internet), it SHOULD be safe.
As a taxpayer, I have no problem paying overtime/double-overtime for staff to work on the election to ensure the counts are done openly.
This group that “browbeat” (any video evidence of this?” the county commissioners to arrive at this decision is keeping an eye on government. It’s not mentioned what the vote count was to get this done.
Monae Johnson will straighten all of this out. (God help us.)
This is a study in a peer reviewed journal that shows error rates are higher in hand counted tallies than machine. Their methods are transparent. What do you have?
I call it democracy! If one county wants to do it that way and another has another…and i dint live there why do i care?
Let people of Tripp decide
Counties are not ‘laboratories of democracy’ as sovereign states have been called. In South Dakota, counties are political subdivisions of the state meant to administer state laws and functions with minimal discretion, their duties are ‘ministerial.’
After 2020 I and many other voters will never trust the machines.
Why not? Please cite actual, verified examples.
Oh, right. There are none.
Why do you not prove there is no examples of fraud, abuse or any election scheming going on across the states today. Oh, I forgot, you are bought and sold by the corporate media, so you want to be ignorant to what the people want and wish for. You are part of the problem if you continue to oppose people in their quest for a legislative investigation to discuss the likes of our Domiciles, Master Voter Registration File, to compare the lists to who reguests a ballot, I guess you do not want to question government by means of the SOS, Election Board, Poll Workers, the Citizens to understand how our electoral process is to be governed. I guess you trust the manufacturers of the Voting Machines over the interests of the people. I strikes me as odd, that you want to continue to attack the citizens for wanting to ‘question’, “audit” and “review” our government, let alone the processes in place.
You know, that NOMADS or those AMericans who reside in other states are fully lawfully allowed to “Domicile” themselves in South Dakota without stepping foot in S.D, so long as they follow our laws, they by creating an address in S.D have the right to vote upon their first 24 hours of residency status. I have NO issue with this, cause a person has the right to travel, but WE must audit, review, and understand the processes in place if we are going to allow people residing in foreign states or territories to vote as S.D Citizens.
Do you not want to understand this process more?
Do you not want to hear from the SOS or A.G on the processes, and safeguards in place to holding other states accountable, in making sure they do not allow our Citizens to vote in another state?
I am being respectful, I am not accusing anyone of election fraud, but in order to calm the waters, learn how the system works, to better understand the system, WE must audit, review, and ask questions of public officials regardless.
Stop talking about “the people” as though everyone agrees with you. We don’t.
Why do you get so defensive, what did I say that offended you? “WE THE PEOPLE” who republic together to voice our opinion, let alone express our opinions through those we elect, make public discussions. The majority of the people in the precincts elected precinct committeeman and women as well as delegates to act in their best interest to stand up in defense of the constitution to hold the government and all its public officials accountable. A good majority of the people have spoken up in defense of free, fair, and honest elections, questioning the process of holding public elections where we elect federal, state, and local officials.
So again, why do you get so defensive when it comes to enforcing our constitutions, both federal and state?
Why don’t you officially challenge all those you believe are not legally eligible to vote in South Dakota elections?
Obviously you have never succumbed to a brow-beating the likes of what the Tripp County Commission succumbed to; are we to believe that you are valorous beyond these elected officials?
Have you surveyed the Tripp County Commission members to ascertain which of them felt that insisting on hand-counted ballots was a complete compromise of ensuring accurate vote tabulation?
As per Desersa’s comment on 90-year-old election workers, this seems problematic at the onset. Is Desersa saying that her roster of 90-year-olds are well-versed and savvy in tabulated voting procedures, thus unwilling to follow old-fashioned methods of simple addition? And if they are too old and weak to carry out their assignments, should they be allowed to work in the first place? Should we be insisting on competency requirements for election workers?
It’s amazing how little some of these “experts” know about vote tabulation. I have been through recounts of hand counted ballots and machine counted ballots. The “experts” clearly haven’t seen a recount of hand counted ballots. Precinct by precinct the errors will be substantially more than machine counted. Machine counted votes are rarely off by one vote.
In hand counted ballots, the local board has been there all day and then has to start counting the ballots after the polls close. With a big turnout, and a long ballot, they can be there until way into the night. If they’re numbers don’t match, they start over. It gets late.
Also, in hand counting, each person on each local precinct board is tossing in their judgement on the quality of the mark and whether or not the ballot has any identifying mark that could disqualify it. It’s wild how the numbers they finally finish up with at midnight or 2 AM will vary from a recount.
If any large county did this, they wouldn’t have their results on statewide elections until the next day, or later.
That’s the reality. Any county that gets suckered into it, and ends up with any close race (and they ensuing mess) won’t do it the Stone Age way twice.
You’re not following the Trump-Q script.
Lee, while I have been more than respectful in my comments, whether or not fraud or abuse has occurred or not, let alone any form of election schemes have occurred or not, is really not the point to any of my public comments made. I am basing my opinions, and assessments based on what I hear from the people around me, let alone via conversations being made nationally. Why do you as a public, elected official so outwardly oppose the constitutional process of electing officials?
The big question I hear is why are out of state resident voting in our public elections, especially where they do not live in S.D – I to agree with you, there is NO Law that says they cannot vote as a S.D Citizen, but why not calm the fears by holding a Legislative Investigation to hold a public hearing to audit and review our public Domicile Records showing who and where “Citizens” are domiciled presenting evidence or lack of their official S.D recorded address, let alone audit and review our public Master Registration Voter File, to understand who can, and who cannot become a qualified voter who can access, or request a Public Ballot?
Why as an elected public official, would you not want to hold such investigative hearing to audit and review all processes we have put in place to govern over Public Elections, to question the Secretary of State, County Auditors, Election Board Members, let alone Poll Workers to better understand how the process works as it relates to holding elections. Why would you not want to ask the S.O.S Office or the Attorney General’s Office to understand the process used to hold other states accountable to ensure that “Domiciled South Dakota Citizens” who reside in foreign states or territories do NOT become registered in those foreign territories or states, let alone vote in those places – IF we could discover any evidence that violates the S.D Constitution, let alone our public laws, would you NOT want to hold those States, let alone Americans accountable to repair or fix a controversy between states, let alone the State and one of its domiciled citizens?
I am NOT saying whether or not fraud and abuse occurs, let alone schemes occur, I am simply asking the Legislature to do its job – Hold an Investigative Hearing, where YOU can in executive session review and audit such private information, to discuss a public matter.
Is that so wrong of me to ask of my Elected Representatives?
Please provide me your honest opinion, in response to my very respectful conversation to you…
Thank You, and I Sincerely encourage a nice, respectful conversation between myself and yourself in order to provide information to my fellow neighbors in my precinct 05-22.
– Mike Zitterich
Mr. Zitterich…you are marching backwards on the hand count issue. Pure nonsense to go back to that mess when machine votes are highly accurate, as the good Senator points out. The Domicle issue is just another South Dakota eccentricity designed to bring in a little revenue.I don’t know if it is worth it.
Until Dear Orange Leader lost, and he definitely lost, candidates were mature enough to accept a loss and move on. Or they prevailed in run-offs or presented strong enough cases for why their losses should be overturned. None of that happened in 2020.
Today it seems one Republican after another is emboldened to say even before Election Day they won’t accept results unless they’re the winner. That’s just wrong.
Bless your heart Ann/ Have your ever heard of Hillary Clinton? You know the one who spouted that Trump was not legitimately elected for years? Or how about Stacy Abrams? No? Maybe you should do a little reading.