Group of legislators call for resolution against COVID mandates on businesses. Let’s hope they keep that in mind.

KELOland was reporting that a group of legislators intend to introduce a resolution during the next legislative session regarding COVID mandates from the federal government:

The group plans to introduce a concurrent resolution urging that any attempt by the Biden Administration to implement mandates on businesses be overturned.

Read that here.

The group will have to wait until January, since the State Constitution bans them from bringing the resolution during either of the special sessions coming up in November.

The South Dakota Constitution is pretty specific on special sessions where it notes that “The petition of request shall state the purposes of the session, and only business encompassed by those purposes may be transacted.”

My hope is that when the legislature meets next year to ban any mandates on businesses from the federal government, that they make special note to also include a ban on COVID mandates on businesses from the state legislature.

(Because it’s come up recently, you know).