Group organizing anti-Trump candidates to run for office. Isn’t that the SDDP’s job?

Susan Kroger, who had been the Executive Director of NARAL-SD, but is now with Sanford, was recognized by the Washington Post in an article yesterday about people who are organizing “resistance efforts” in pro-Trump areas:

When Susan Kroger decided to help launch a political activism group for women in her largely rural, pro-Trump region, she expected a few dozen liberal neighbors to show up. But when she opened the doors at the group’s first community meeting in Sioux Falls, S.D., 100 people flooded into the room. Now nine months later, Kroger says the group has quickly grown to 2,300 active members. It’s a story emerging across Trump country, where left-leaning grass-roots groups have popped up in some of the reddest parts of the nation — a sign that “the resistance” has gone rural. and… LEAD South Dakota has a nine-person board of directors and committees tasked with monitoring state legislative activity, candidate recruitment and other efforts. So far, the group is working with 75 candidates who are interested in running for office and is planning to break into chapters across the state to help manage its rapid growth.

Read the entire article here.

The enthusiasm of this organization seems to be coming about as a result of the election. That kind of thing happens after one side gets shellacked or otherwise motivated.

But what I notice is that they’re forming into their own group. And it seems that they’re not coalescing around the troubled and inept South Dakota Democrat Party, who sheds voters like my retriever sheds fur in the summer.

(Here’s a picture of my big, goofy dog for reference. Trust me, she sheds a lot of fur.)

What are your thoughts?

