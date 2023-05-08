Group successfully gets signatures collected for mayoral recall effort in Baltic

Looks like the Baltic Mayor isn’t done with her headaches over the recall petition being circulated in her town:

South Dakotans for Transparent Government, which launched the Recall McIsaac campaign in April, announced Thursday on Facebook it had reached its signature goal. Next steps include filing the petition to the Baltic financial officer, and if Mayor Deborah McIsaac chooses, she can challenge the recall effort in court within five days of the city receiving the petition. The city has 10 days to set the date for the election.