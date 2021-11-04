Austin Goss of Dakota News Now had this story earlier this AM about the Governor being sued, because a group decided to try to have a rally in Pierre, but claim they were denied a permit:
Governor Noem is being sued by the Institute for Free Speech on behalf of a group trying to protest vaccine mandates on State Capitol grounds. They say they were denied a permit for the dates of November 8th and 9th on the basis that Christmas decorating is going on. pic.twitter.com/vixbrUUhaN
— Austin Goss (@AustinGossSD) November 4, 2021
However, as reported by Joe Sneve at the Argus..
The governor’s office pushed back Thursday, saying the administration continues to work with the organization to allow a demonstration to take place.
“Nobody is denying the opportunity to speak,” said Ian Fury, a spokesman for the governor. “We are working with the protesters to accommodate their request.”
I was hoping to scoot over to Pierre for the Special Session just to watch the fireworks, but I’m stuck in Brookings to manage the home front. It looks like it’s going to be a circus maximus!
15 thoughts on “Group suing because they claim to be denied anti-vax mandate rally”
This is what happens when you let nutcases move here. Build the wall around SD.
Uh, the permit to demonstrate was clearly denied, and no one has reached out to us. I count two lies in Fury’s quote.
if you want to make complete fools of yourselves at the Capital while a memorial for Governor Farrah is set up and conducted you could claim a First Amendment right to do that.
But coming right after funeral services for Jean Rounds nobody is going to be in any mood to put up with your shit.
The demonstration was planned several weeks ago because of the special session on the 8th and 9th.
Can you elaborate on how asking for medical freedom and bodily autonomy equals making a fool of oneself?
protesting during funerals is what the Westboro Baptist Church fools are famous for
She summoned them here for freedom. Seems reasonable that they’d want their 1A rights protected.
Sounds like the governor just doesn’t want bad press so she denied their right to protest.
no it sounds like the Governor has enough grieving friends in Pierre this week to be bothered with people who won’t be happy unless more people die
these idiots have no class or sense of decency do they?
Look in the mirror.
The protestors did not know about the funeral, that happened after they planned the protest. Get your facts straight.
the lawsuit was filed late yesterday. You get your facts straight.
There are some serious nutcases moving from these blue states and many want freedom from being part of a society. Free to do drugs, not follow laws or social norms and bring the problems that made those blue states dumpster fires. Some of these nutballs are moving from red states too. Looking forward to see them make fools of themselves at the Capitol.
The tories said the same thing about those rebellious colonists!
Gov Farrar did not even die until Nov 1; the permits were asked for long before….Ian they aren’t suing the Governor because you are giving them their rights, quite the spin.
How much in attorney fees will this preventable lawsuit cost taxpayers?
The Blue State Refugees, as they call themselves, can be assumed to be people who moved here because they didn’t like government mandates where they were living, and just as many of us here predicted, are now demanding that our legislature start issuing mandates. They want to turn South Dakota into the same mess they left behind, and want the government to tell employers how to run their businesses.
Told you so.