Group who claimed lobbyists buy off legislators in IM22 Campaign hire former legislator to be lobbyist

I had mentioned earlier that I’d heard rumors that the out-of-state backers of Initiated Measure 22 were looking hard for a lobbyist to represent them in Pierre after they spent a million dollars convincing South Dakotans that evil lobbyists spent their time buying off crooked legislators with bottles of Dom Perignon….

“But I think the idea of being able to take someone out for a private dinner, unrestrictive, in terms of being able to order the best thing on the menu–bring on the Dom Perignon, bring on the scotch, whatever–you know when you don’t have restrictions, things can happen,” Weiland said. Read that here.

….and gave state residents the impression that state lobbyists generally practiced graft and corruption.

It appears that the out-of-staters have hired the first of their lobbying team in the form of former Sioux Falls Legislator Mitch Richter, who is also representing Rick Weiland’s group that sponsored the unconstitutional measure, “South Dakotans for Integrity.”

Richter will be appearing before legislative committees and has the duty to convince legislators that everyone in Pierre is corrupt, and lobbyists hand money off to crooked legislators who are on the take as the groups’ commercials portrayed.

While the list above notes Richter’s 2017 client list as of this writing, in past sessions he has also represented the ACLU of South Dakota, the anti-farming group Humane Society of the US, pro-choice group South Dakota Campaign for Healthy Families, Union group South Dakota State Federation of Labor, and anti-gun group “Everytown for Gun Safety.”

