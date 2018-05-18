Group zings Krebs in mailer for taxation by tracking unit plan

This one is hot out of my mailbox, where “Citizens for a Strong America” is slamming Shantel Krebs for a plan while she was in the legislature to place tracking devices on all South Dakota vehicles to assess taxes automatically:

You can find their website here, where they bill themselves as:

Citizens for a Strong America is an advocate for results-oriented conservative leadership in government. We believe America needs more leaders who not only believe in conservative values but have the ability to translate those values into conservative policy.

Why do I think this campaign mailer looks like it would be something that we might find on the air.

